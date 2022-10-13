KMTS Connections: Music Therapy of the Rockies -Listen Here

Listen to our conversation with Mack Bailey, the Founder and Executive Director of Music Therapy of the Rockies. Mack founded Music Therapy of the Rockies with a mission to help veterans and people who have experienced trauma and to teach other music therapists the proven skills that have been positively affecting people’s lives.

In addition to hosting retreats across the country, Music Therapy of the Rockies also works with the Western Slope Veteran’s Coalition locally to help veterans affected by trauma.

More information can be found on the Music Therapy of the Rockies website

Like this: Like Loading...