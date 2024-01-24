KMTS Connections: Nominations Open for Garfield County Humanitarian Awards

Blythe Chapman from Riverbridge Regional Center and Lindsay Lofaro from the Buddy Program discuss the Garfield County Humanitarian Awards.

The Garfield County Human Services Commission and the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners are accepting nominations for the 34th Annual Garfield County Humanitarian Awards. The awards honor community volunteers and human services staff for their selfless contributions that make Garfield County communities vibrant, diverse, sustainable, supportive and safe places to live, work and play. Nominations are due by Feb. 23, 2024.

Volunteers and staff can be nominated by anyone in the community – typically peers, friends and individuals connected to the nonprofit/human services arena. Nomination support letters describe the wonderful ways these individuals help the community. Members of the Garfield County Human Services Commission choose the winners of the Humanitarian Awards.

The Garfield County Humanitarian Awards Dinner has honored unsung heroes for 34 years. This event is not a fundraiser for any agency or Garfield County or the Human Services Commission.

Link for applications can be found at: https://www.garfield-county.com/hsc/humanitarian-awards/. The completed nomination package must include: a) nomination form; b) letter stating why the person is being nominated; and c) support letters from at least three but no more than six other people. Package must be emailed to garfield.county.awards@gmail.com by 4pm on Friday February 23, 2024.

The Humanitarian Service Awards Committee reviews the nominations, and finalists are selected. Finalists must agree to attend the dinner (free of charge). All non-finalists receive a certificate of recognition and a copy of their nomination materials including nomination support letters. Due to space limitations, non-finalists do not attend the dinner.

The awards dinner will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs. During the awards ceremony, the finalists’ achievements are recognized from the stage. Finalists receive a copy of their nomination materials along with a flower and a certificate of recognition. At the end of the evening, the winning humanitarians are announced by the Board of County Commissioners. Each winner receives an award plaque.

For more information 970-893-6307 or garfield.county.awards@gmail.com.

