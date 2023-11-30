KMTS Connections: Nutcracker and Other Holiday Favorites

Symphony in the Valley has once again partnered with Colorado West Performing Arts Company to present selections from a perennial holiday favorite: The Nutcracker.

Join the musicians and dancers on December 2nd and 3rd at the Ute Theater in Rifle as we kindle the holiday spirit with The Nutcracker and other traditional favorites as well as more modern renditions to celebrate this festive season.\

Learn more and get tickets here sitv.org.

