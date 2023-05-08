KMTS Connections: Our Voice for the Voiceless

Our Voice for the Voiceless founder, Marsha Weigum, describes her mission to help caregivers of special needs children.

Everyone is invited to attend an early Mother’s Day event, this Friday (May 12) from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Rifle Branch Library. Any caregivers of children with special needs are especially encouraged to attend. For more information, email ourvoiceforthevoiceless@gmail.com, or give Marsha a call at 970-307-0109.

