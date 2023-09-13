KMTS Connections: Parkinson Association of the Rockies Roaring Fork Vitality 5K

In this episode, we dive into a discussion with representatives from the Parkinson Association of the Rockies (PAR), including Executive Director Jodi Brown, Special Events Coordinator Jess Portillo, and Local Volunteer Coordinator Suzanne Stewart. The discussion highlights the upcoming “Vitality Walk” – a 5K event at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel set for the 23rd.

The team from PAR also details their extensive efforts in supporting the Parkinson’s community, emphasizing the importance of exercise in slowing the disease’s progression. Offering a plethora of services since 1981, ranging from exercise classes to equipment loans, PAR’s dedication is evident.

Registration for the Vitality Walk is free, and incentives will be provided for those who contribute to the cause.

More information and registration can be found here.

