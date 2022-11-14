KMTS Connections: Rifle Hometown Holidays

Today, we discuss Rifle’s Hometown Holiday celebration with Julia Dermaj, Executive Director of the Colorado
River Valley Chamber of Commerce and Alicia Gresley, from On Mountain Time.

Information about Rifle Hometown Holidays can be found here: https://www.coloradorivervalleychamber.com/events

More information on the On Mountain Time Holiday Wish List can be found here: https://livingonmountaintime.com/?page_id=597

