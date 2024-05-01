KMTS Connections: Rifle Rendezvous, 4-H Shamrock Shindig and NASCAR Giveathon

Rifle Rendezvous President Annie McGregor talks about the schedule of events at this year’s Rifle Rendezvous.

and

Taylor Ruckman from CSU Extension talks about Garfield County 4-H involvement with the NASCAR Day Giveathon and the Shamrock Shindig.

More information can be found at these locations:

NASCAR Day Giveathon

Rifle Rendezvous Website

Rifle Rendezvous Facebook

Garfield County 4-H Facebook

