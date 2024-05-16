KMTS Connections: Roaring Forks Corks and Kegs 2024

Roaring Forks Corks and Kegs is an annual fundraising event that benefits the Glenwood Springs Education Fund. The event features food and drink samples from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries, as well as a silent auction. The event has grown in popularity over the years, with increasing attendance and donations. The funds raised go towards supporting education in the Glenwood Springs schools, including grants for classroom projects and supplies.

The event is sponsored by Mike Picori from Bay Equity and Bill Dieter from Bank of Colorado, along with other sponsors.

Like this: Like Loading...