KMTS Connections: Sonlight Foursquare Church Fun Run/Walk for Water Wells for Africa

Brenda Quinty, a member of the Sonlight Foursquare Church congregation, talks about the upcoming 7th Annual Water Wells for Africa 5k Run/Walk fundraiser. The event is aimed at promoting rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.

The proceeds of the race will go towards funding the construction of an additional water well in Malawi. Registration for the event costs $25 for individual registration, $50 for a family of four, and $10 for each additional family member. The event will take place on April 30th, with registration starting at 9 am and the race beginning at 10 am.

The course will begin and end at Silt Veterans Park, looping around Silt. Participants will receive hamburgers, hot dogs, and snacks after the race. Overall, the event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, participate in a fun activity, and support a great cause.

Registration is open online and will be available the morning of the race as well.

More information can be found here: https://sonlightfoursquare.org/events-2/

