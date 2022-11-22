KMTS Connections: Symphony in the Valley Presents Return of the Nutcracker

This weekend, Symphony in the Valley Presents, “Return of the Nutcracker,” with movie themes and selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

Kelly Thompson, Conductor of Symphony in the Valley discusses the musical performance.

Theresa Kahl, Executive Director of the Western Colorado Performing Arts Company, and Seth Walley, Company Dancer talk about the dance portion of the show.

Tickets and more information can be found here: https://sitv.org/wp/upcoming-events/

