KMTS Connections: Symphony in the Valley Presents Symphony Swing

Symphony in the Valley is preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year, Symphony Swing. The roaring 20s Champagne Gala will be held on March 12th at the Ute Theatre in Rifle and on March 13th at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood. Conductor Kelly Thompson and singer Josefina Mendez discuss the event, which will feature music from the 1920s, big band medleys, and some newer songs as well. There will also be champagne and food at the event, which is one of the reasons why it is so popular. The Symphony has not performed at the Hotel Colorado since the pandemic, making this year’s event extra special. Josefina, who will perform at the event, talks about her experience studying music at the Berklee School of Music and how it is a constant learning process.

