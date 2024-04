"Oh well, I'm tired and so wearyBut I must go aloneTill the lord comes and calls, calls me away, oh yesWell the morning's so brightAnd the lamp is alightAnd the night, night is as black as the sea, oh yesThere will be peace in the valley for me, some dayThere will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I prayThere'll be no sadness, no sorrowNo trouble, trouble I seeThere will be peace in the valley for me, for meWell the bear will be gentleAnd the wolves will be tameAnd the lion shall lay down by the lamb, oh yesAnd the beasts from the wildShall be lit by a childAnd I'll be changed, changed from this creature that I am, oh yesThere will be peace in the valley for me, some dayThere will be peace in the valley for me, oh Lord I prayThere'll be no sadness, no sorrowNo trouble, trouble I seeThere will be peace in the valley for me, for me"In loving memory of Jack J Jabbour. ❤️