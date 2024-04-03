KMTS Connections: Valley View Receives Pediatric Advanced Ready Designation

Valley View has been officially recognized as “pediatric ready” by the Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER) Program, marking the first Level III Trauma Center in Colorado to be COPPER verified. This prestigious designation highlights Valley View’s commitment to providing exceptional emergency care tailored specifically to the needs of pediatric patients.
Valley View Chief Medical Officer and Pediatric Partners physician David Brooks, Chief Nursing Officer, Dawn Sculco, and Trauma Program Manager, Carly DeBeque discuss the designation and its benefits.
