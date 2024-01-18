KMTS Connections: Western Slope Veteran’s Coalition Stand Down Day

Western Slope Veteran’s Coalition Vice President, John Beckius and Community Outreach Coordinator, Patty Buxman discuss “Stand Down” Day, Friday, January 26th at the Jessie Beckius, Casey Owens Veteran’s Center at 801 Colorado Avenue in Glenwood.

“The original Stand Down for homeless veterans was modeled after the StandDown concept used during the Vietnam War to provide safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. At secure base camp areas, troops were able to take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment. Stand Downs afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, health, and overall sense of well-being. That is the purpose of Stand Down, and achieving those objectives requires a wide range of support services and time. We are bringing these services together in one location, making them more accessible to our local veterans.”

*Housing Assistance

*Veterans Coffee and Donuts

*Warm food and drink

*VA representatives available

*Counseling

*Winter Supplies and more

*Hygiene Kits

Like this: Like Loading...