KMTS Connections: Wildfire

In this conversation, Phil Nylund and John Markalounis discuss wildfire management and the benefits of prescribed burns. They explain the difference between prescribed burns and controlled burns, and how prescribed burns can benefit wildlife and habitat regeneration. They also describe the planning and collaboration involved in conducting prescribed burns, as well as their preparations for wildfire season.

The conversation concludes with a mention of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the South Canyon Fire and the importance of remembering and learning from past wildfires.

