KMTS Connections: Young Guns of Rifle Austin Booth Memorial Golf Tournament and Request for Volunteers

Klayton Costanzo and Tyler Davis from the Young Guns of Rifle discuss the 15th annual Austin Booth Memorial Golf Tournament, the associated scholarship for Rifle High School students, and their next exciting fundraiser. (Listen for details .)
If you’d like to sponsor any element of the golf tournament, or volunteer in July, contact the Young Guns of Rifle on Facebook.
Podcast (kmts-connections): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:27 — 22.3MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Blubrry | Podchaser | RSS