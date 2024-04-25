KMTS Connections: Youthzone Spring Gala Fundraiser

Youthzone Deputy Development Director, Ali Naaseh-Shahry, talks with us about the Spring Gala Fundraiser, on Friday, May 10 at TACAW in Basalt.

The gala will feature an auction, dinner, and live music by the band The Confluents.

More information and tickets are available here: youthzone.com/spring-gala

If you are interested in the special offer mentioned in the interview, here is Ali’s contact information: 970-945-9300 or anaaseh-shahry@youthzone.com

