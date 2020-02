A fundraiser for the Graham Mesa Elementary PTA featuring the Harlem Wizards. The game will be held at Rifle High School, on Feb 22nd. The Wizards will take on the Western slope “Hoopsters” a team made up of teachers from all over the RE-2 & District 16 School districts. The Rifle High School Boosters will also be selling concessions as another fund raiser for the RHS Boosters.

