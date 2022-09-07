KMTS Connections: Health Fair and Out of the Darkness Walk at Glenwood Community Center

Tiffany and Jessie from the Community Center share details about the health fair Saturday, September 24th from 8:00 to noon.
Mason Hohstadt from the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County shares details on the Out of the Darkness Walk the same day.
More information about the health fair can be found here.
More information about the Out of the Darkness Walk can be found here.
Podcast (kmts-connections): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:47 — 15.0MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS