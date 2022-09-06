KMTS Connections Rifle Recreation Strides for Giving 5K

Join Rifle Parks and Recreation for their inaugural Strides for Giving 5K starting at 10AM, September 24th, 2022 at Centennial Park. This event will combine running/walking with the gift of giving. All money raised will go to the holiday meal kits Rifle Parks & Recreation gives out during the holidays to families in need.
For more information go to: www.rifleco.org/recsignup or call (970)665-6574

Podcast (kmts-connections): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:11 — 12.0MB)

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS

%d bloggers like this: