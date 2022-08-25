KMTS Connections: Riverbridge Presents “It IS a BIG DEAL”

Thursday, September 1, Riverbridge and the Roaring Fork School District present “It IS a BIG DEAL.” The featured speaker on September 1 will be Torey Ivanic, author of the book, “No Big Deal: From Athlete to Advocate: A Memoir of Childhood Betrayal and a Journey to Justice.”

Today on Connections, Torey will describe her 15-year-journey to justice and why it’s important to have tough conversations with kids. Riverbridge Assistant Director, Mary Cloud will also share details about the event.

Anyone can register for the event here. Children are welcome to attend as well.

