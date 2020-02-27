Sunlight Ski Patrol 2020 Defiance Challenge

The annual fundraiser for the Sunlight Ski Patrol. Not only does this raise funds for the sunlight ski patrol, but it raises funds for a fallen ski patroller at any mountain in the Ski Patrol Community. The Defiance Challenge has teams ski for 10 hours on 40 of the expert runs at Sunlight as much as possible. There will be a silent auction & a fish fry to also raise funds for those that may not wish to ski the expert terrain all day.

