“Stay safe and patient…”: Brooks & Dunn postpone their Reboot Tour to 2021

ABC/Image Group LAAs the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat, Brooks & Dunn are postponing their planned 2020 Reboot Tour until next fall. The tour’s launch date has been moved from this fall to September of 2021.

It’s not the first time concerns over the virus have caused the superstar country duo to push their trek, which will be the first they’ve embarked on together in a decade. The Reboot Tour was originally planned to kick off in the spring of 2020. The pair changed those plans in March, hoping that it would be safe to tour again by the fall. However, it’s still too dangerous for large groups of people to gather.

“Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2020 Tour is proactively being rescheduled to 2021 out of an abundance of caution,” the band wrote on social media, explaining that tickets will be honored on the new dates and refunds will be available for anyone who can’t make it to the show in 2021.



“We want to thank you guys for your understanding,” they added. “Stay safe and patient, and we can all be together soon!”

Many other artists, including Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris and The Zac Brown Band, have also wiped their 2020 tour calendars clean in the interest of slowing the virus’ spread. Some acts, like Garth Brooks and Keith Urban, have tried to find creative ways to safely perform, even experimenting with a drive-in concert format.

As the months begin to pile up since the COVID-19 shutdown took effect, however, a few artists have chafed at the shutdown. Chase Rice and Chris Janson both played live shows last weekend, subsequently facing harsh criticism from other artists for putting their fans and crew at risk for exposure.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brooks & Dunn’s REBOOT 2020 TOUR is proactively being rescheduled to 2021 out of an abundance of caution. Head to https://t.co/pqwY4Fijxe for more details. We want to thank you guys for your understanding, stay safe and patient and we can all be together soon! pic.twitter.com/ckuhu2Q1e2 — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) July 1, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...