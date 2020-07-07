“Homegrown”: Zac Brown Band raises more than $1 million for Camp Southern Ground

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMTZac Brown Band has raised more than $1.4 million for its charity, Camp Southern Ground.

The expert instrumentalists hosted the virtual 4th With the Family event this weekend that featured performances by the band of such hits as “Chicken Fried,” “Free” and “Homegrown,” along with appearances by Today show host Hoda Kotb, Medal of Honor recipient Salvatore Giunta and others.

While the livestream was free to view, the group was also accepting donations for Camp Southern Ground, based in the band’s home state of Georgia, and its veteran programs Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, raising north of $1 million.

Warrior Week is a 12-month program that helps veterans transitioning back to civilian life through holistic approaches, while Warrior PATHH is the first non-clinical program in the U.S. to aid in the post traumatic growth process for combat veterans living with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“I’m always in awe of the sacrifices and selflessness of our military, it’s really the special kind of people who choose to serve our country,” says ZBB lead singer and Camp Southern Ground Founder Zac Brown. “We are honored to do our part to support them in any way we can.”

