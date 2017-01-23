All the Gold: Cole Swindell Gets a Saturday Night Surprise

ABC/Image Group LA

Before taking the stage for Saturday night’s sold-out stop on Dierks Bentley’s What the Hell Tour in Nashville, Cole Swindell started the evening with a nice little surprise. The Georgia native found out his latest #1, “Middle of a Memory,” has just been certified Gold.

During his portion of Dierks’ tour, Cole performs the hit as part of a medley that starts with the Down Home Sessions track, “Kiss.” That tune contains the line that inspired Cole’s other hit, “Middle of a Memory.” Cole then returns to the stage during the end of Dierks’ set to sing their duet, “Flatliner.”

Cole’s current album, You Should Be Here, has already gone Gold as well.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...