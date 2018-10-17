An “excited, scared and nervous” Garth Brooks announces 2019 stadium tour

At a Nashville press conference Wednesday, Garth announced that he’ll be putting five shows on sale before Christmas, and the tour will kick off in the spring of next year in St. Louis, MO. He’ll also perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and seemed to hint at possible shows in Texas and Boston, but those details will come later.

Garth plans do to around 10 stadium shows a year for three years, and says he’s “excited, scared and nervous.” He is also challenging “one person on the planet to come to all 30 shows.”

Garth’s October 20 show at Notre Dame Stadium will be the “blueprint” for these upcoming shows. He describes that Notre Dame Stadium show as “a big step up for me.”

In addition, as part of the tour, Garth announced that he’ll be playing at colleges as part of a series of shows called “Music 101,” where he’ll play other people’s songs.

More details to come…

