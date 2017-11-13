Blake Shelton sails to #1 with “Texoma Shore”

Warner Music Nashville

Nearly two decades since the release of his self-titled debut, Blake Shelton’s new record, Texoma Shore, arrives at the top of Billboard’s country albums chart.

“I can’t believe that 17 years into making records… my fans are still so supportive,” the star of The Voice says. “I mean a #1 album? When I think it can’t get any better, it does — thanks to them. I love you all!”

Texoma Shore is Blake’s sixth record to debut at the top of Billboard’s country albums tally, and his eleventh to emerge in the top-ten of the all-genre chart. In all, the Oklahoma native has six platinum and four gold albums to his credit.

“I’ll Name the Dogs”, Texoma Shore‘s lead single, has managed to crack the top ten in only eight weeks.

