Brad Paisley gifts guitar to musician affected by Nashville bombing

Andrew Chin – Brad Paisley is helping a fellow musician in need who was affected by the bombing on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville.

Buck McCoy, a musician and performer, lived in an apartment building on 2nd Avenue North where the bombing took place. According to a GoFundMe page set up in his honor, Buck lost several of his belongings in the blast, including some of his instruments and was separated from his cat, Molly.

When Brad heard about Buck’s situation, he felt compelled to pay it forward and reached out to the performer via Instagram, gifting him a new guitar.

“I went to my Instagram and there was a message, and I was like, ‘this must be some kind of prank.’ You know, one of my funny buddies saying ‘let’s cheer Buck up,'” Buck explained to Nashville’s WKRN TV. “No, it was actually him, and he wanted to talk to me, and he said ‘I want to hook you up with a guitar so you can get back to work and make a living.’”

The two also had a 30-minute phone call in which they discussed music and family.

“I can’t just sit around and think about it over and over and the memory comes back,” Buck reflects. “I need to create new memories; I need to create fun experiences, and then water those experiences and let those old weeds die in the back.”

Buck’s GoFundMe page has currently raised more than $38,000 of its $50,000 goal. And more good news: he was recently reunited with Molly.

By Cillea Houghton

