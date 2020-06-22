Brad Paisley headlining Live Nation’s first drive-in concert series

ABC/Richard Cartwright Brad Paisley is headlining Live Nation’s inaugural drive-in concert series, Live from the Drive-In.

The series sees Brad and fellow country stars Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi headlining shows in Indianapolis, Nashville and St. Louis next month from July 10-12.

The social-distance-friendly shows include contactless ticket scanning, increased sanitation in the restrooms and more. There is a limit to four people per car, and each vehicle will have its own tailgating zone where fans can set up chairs and bring their food and drinks. The stage will be set up in the parking lot of each venue.

Brad will perform at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in St. Louis on July 10, while Jon sets up shop at Nissan Stadium. The following night, Brad will headline Nissan Stadium as Jon performs at the Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis.

Darius is slated to take the stage at Nissan on July 12, the same night that Brad headlines Indianapolis.

Nelly, rock band Yacht Rock Revue and Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero are also performing for the series.

Tickets go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

By Cillea Houghton

