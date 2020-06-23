Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina among ‘A Capital Fourth’ performers

ABC/Image Group LACountry music will be represented during 2020’s virtual presentation of A Capital Fourth.

The PBS show celebrating Independence Day will feature performances by Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina and Trace Adkins, among a mix of diverse stars.

The annual 4th of July tradition, which typically takes place live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capital, has been adapted to follow social distance principles with a series of pre-taped performances in cities across the country — from New York to Nashville to Los Angeles — without the presence of a live audience. The fireworks display in D.C. will be broadcast live.

Actor John Stamos and singer and actress Vanessa Williams will co-host the show, now entering its 40th year. Additional performers include R&B legend Patti LaBelle, rock icon John Fogerty, pop star Andy Grammer, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and more.

The 90-minute special will also honor the front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. soldiers, and will additionally spotlight the contributions of Black heroes throughout history.

A Capital Fourth airs on July 4 on PBS at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

