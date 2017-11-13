Brantley Gilbert’s a new dad

Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Congratulations to Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber on the birth of their first child.

Son Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert was born Saturday in Athens, Georgia, according to People, which also has the exclusive first photo of mom and dad with their newborn. The name Hardy comes from Amber’s father’s side of the family, while Clay was Brantley’s grandfather’s middle name.

The baby was actually due this coming Friday, but Brantley tells People Amber woke up Saturday with “a little pain… And the nurse said, ‘You’re ready.’ It was 30 minutes, and we had Barrett.”

The baby arrived at 1:37 p.m. local time, 20 inches long and weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz.

Brantley says the event has left him “speechless,” adding, “Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

