Brett Eldredge and Jennifer Nettles kick off Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

In one of the surest signs that the holiday season is in full swing, on Wednesday NBC held its annual lighting of the iconic Christmas tree in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Brett Eldredge, who is making quite a specialty of Christmas, was on hand to deliver the rousing, R&B-tinged version of “Blue Christmas” he cut for Glow. He also crooned his way through his swinging, Sinatra-esque version of “Winter Wonderland.”

Also performing was Jennifer Nettles, who delivered the gutsy arrangement of the gospel standard “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” that she debuted on her holiday album To Celebrate Christmas. She returned later in the show to perform her version of “Celebrate Me Home.”

Also performing on the show was Blake Shelton‘s significant other, Gwen Stefani, who delivered a version of the romantic “My Gift Is You” from her new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The night, which also featured Radio City Music Hall’s high-stepping Rockettes dance troupe, among others, concluded with the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s 75-foot-tall tree blazing with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs.

