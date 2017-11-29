Brett Eldredge lends his “Glow” to the lighting of New York’s Rockefeller Center tree

ABC/Mark Levine

Brett Eldredge traveled to New York City last year to record his big band Christmas album, Glow. Tonight, he returns to the Big Apple to sing at the annual lighting of New York’s famed Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

But once the city’s most famous tree is lit, Brett won’t be heading back to Nashville. He’ll be sticking around to play a special yuletide show on Friday.

“I’m playing a show at Irving Plaza for Christmas this year, which is gonna be really exciting, on December 1,” he explains, referring to the small, yet legendary, New York club. “You know, I’ve always had this Christmas party every year, and so this is gonna be kind of a fun, all-in, jump into Christmas, this is me [show]!”

Brett says his NYC Christmas concert will not only embody the spirit of the celebration he throws every year in Music City — he envisions it as a test run for a trek he’ll launch in 2018.

“I hope to do this tour for many years to come,” he says. “So, I’m starting with one show this year, and then hopefully next year, there’ll be a multi-city tour.”

You can watch for Brett’s performance on Christmas in Rockefeller Center starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Jennifer Nettles — who happens to live in the Big Apple now — will perform music from her To Celebrate Christmas album on the special as well.

