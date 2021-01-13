Brett Eldredge makes big donation to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Greg Noire – Brett Eldredge is starting 2021 off with a giving spirit. The singer welcomed the new year by making a donation to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Through the Brett Eldredge Family Foundation, he teamed up with Omaze to donate $500,000 to the organization that treats children who have cancer and other illnesses.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brett shares that the reason he chose Vanderbilt is the way the hospital has long been a “positive light in the darkness,” especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the passion and heart of the incredible health care workers we have gotten to know there through the years and know this check will go towards the amazing work you all do towards giving kids a good and fair shot at living a long and healthy life! It gives me so much hope for this world!” Brett praises. “Thank you all for your support in helping make all of this happen! Love ya.”

