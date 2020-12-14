Brett Eldredge’s dog Edgar guest-stars in the animated video for his Kelly Clarkson duet, “Under the Mistletoe”

Jay Martin/Ingenuity StudiosBrett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson are offering up some adorable holiday cheer with their new animated music video for their holiday duet, “Under the Mistletoe.”

Both duet partners make appearances in the clip: A cartoon Kelly floats through a neighborhood on a snowy evening, as families celebrate the holidays inside their homes. Meanwhile, an RV careens down a winding snowy country road, and we see the shadow of a man sitting in the driver’s seat, with a floppy-eared dog sitting behind him.



Finally, the pair burst out of the camper van, revealing themselves to be none other than Brett and his beloved dog, Edgar, who then proceeds to cause all kinds of mayhem, from stealing the Christmas turkey, to wrecking the Christmas tree, to hopping on Santa’s sleigh without permission.

Over the past couple of years, Brett’s Weiszla pup has become quite the crowd-pleaser, even appearing onstage from time to time with his famous human.



Kelly and Brett dropped their holiday duet back in October. The new video, which features hand-drawn animation by Ingenuity Studios, was directed by Jay Martin.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

