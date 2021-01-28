Brett Young invites fans to join in his fitness challenge

Brett Young has a special fitness goal he wants to reach before his 40th birthday, and he’s inviting fans to join him in the journey.

On January 25, Brett is launching the “BY40 Challenge” that sees him devoting 10 weeks to a fitness program curated by celebrity trainer Don Saladino, leading up to Brett’s 40th birthday on March 23.

Each week, Brett and Don will share weekly workouts and healthy living challenges, along with how-to videos. Participants accumulate points for each challenge completed, and those with the most points at the end win prizes including a Zoom call with Brett, tickets to a future concert and more.

“As my 40th birthday approaches, I knew I wanted to make a personal decision to be in the best health I could be in for myself and my family,” says Brett. “Sometimes that’s easier said than done, so I feel lucky to have teamed up with Don Saladino, who is the absolute best in the business and helped make the program so fresh and creative. I’m inviting all of you to join me on this journey and I’m so excited to see what we can accomplish together!”

By Cillea Houghton

