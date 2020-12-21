Brett Young will ring out the holiday spirit with a new rendition of “Silver Bells”

Courtesy of BMLG RecordsAs the holidays near, Brett Young’s got a musical gift up his sleeve for fans.

The singer is planning to release his take on holiday classic “Silver Bells” this Friday. In a statement, he hints that his version will put a jazzier spin on this time-honored Christmas standard, while still honoring its festive message.



“Aside from ‘Silver Bells’ being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites,” the singer explains. “I think a song that’s able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing, and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on, and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

The new version of “Silver Bells” isn’t out just yet, but it is available to pre-save now. The singer also shared a snippet of it on social media.

Brett’s never put out a full Christmas album, though he’s said he’d like to someday. In 2017, however, he shared his take on “O Holy Night,” and he also delivered his R&B-infused version of “This Christmas” on the CMA Country Christmas stage in 2019.



This year, Brett also helped kick off the holiday season with a performance during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

