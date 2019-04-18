“Burning Man” confessions: The comedic way Dierks Bentley’s mom puts him in his place

ABC/Image Group LA

When Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne got together Monday at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in downtown Nashville, it wasn’t just to celebrate their #1 hit collaboration, “Burning Man.” It was also their first chance to say thanks for their Music Event of the Year win at last week’s ACMs, since the award was presented off-camera.

“I was really hoping to win the Male Vocalist award,” Dierks joked, as John and TJ Osborne laughed. “I’ve known all along I’m a better vocalist than Chris Stapleton, and I knew that award would finally let the world know that math and science have been proven wrong and I was right.”

TJ tried to shift the conversation back to a more serious tone.

“I just ran into Dierks’ mom the other day,” TJ recalled. “We just played in [Dierks’ home state of] Arizona… And it was cool to see even his mother, having a son who’s achieved so much, and she was just so thrilled and excited, too.”

Dierks, however, insists there’s more to it.

“The rest of that story is my mom was thanking them, because she calls me the Susan Lucci of awards shows,” Dierks pointed out, referencing the All My Children actress who was nominated nineteen times before taking home a Daytime Emmy.

“[My mom] totally passively puts me down in a way that’s amazing,” Dierks continued.

“It’s so good!” John agreed, through laughter.

“And she’s like… ‘See, he doesn’t win anything on his own,'” Dierks concluded, “‘But because of you, you guys, you helped him. You got him his first award.'”

Dierks admitted he was embellishing a bit for the sake of comedy: He won the 2014 ACM Video of the Year for “Drunk on a Plane,” in addition to three more CMA trophies dating back to 2005.

