Carly Pearce hopes to host events like Dolly and Reba

As Carly Pearce‘s star power rises, she hopes to follow in the footsteps of two icons that came before her.

After recently serving as host at the Grand Ole Opry, Carly says she’d like to continue with such ventures, looking to Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, both of whom are multi CMA and ACM Awards hosts, for inspiration.

“I look at the two ladies to me that are just really showing me what I want to do, as far as being someone in the industry, is Dolly and Reba, and they do it best,” says Carly.

Carly adds hat hosting the Opry was the ideal way to get her feet wet when it comes to hosting, and hopes to engage in similar opportunities in the future.

“I would love to start to kinda tap into that,” she declares. “I didn’t throw up, pass out or die on stage at the Opry, so I feel like that was a good starter for me.”

