Carly Pearce shares all the things an ex “Didn’t Do” in new song

ABCCarly Pearce ushered in 2021 with an acoustic round at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville over the weekend, where she debuted a heartbreaker of a new song, “Didn’t Do.”

Co-written by Carly, Ashley Gorley and Emily Shackelton, the gentle piano ballad finds the singer laying out all the ways her former lover didn’t support her in the ways she needed.

“I ain’t gonna go and tell you what he did, but I’ll tell you what he didn’t do,” Carly sings, prefacing a list of let-downs that include not being treated right by a man who wasn’t always true to his word.

“The devil’s in the details/I won’t tell the hell that he put me through/All I know is in the end it wasn’t what he did, no /It was what he didn’t do,” Carly sang, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

“Didn’t Do” is one of a handful of new songs Carly’s shared since her divorce from Michael Ray in June. Her current single, “Next Girl,” follows the chart-topping hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice.

Love getting to share new ones at one of my fav places (@listeningroom ) such a fun night last night ♥️♥️♥️ wrote this one with my girl @EmilyShackelton & Ashley Gorley xoxo https://t.co/RidOnV5Mab — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 3, 2021

