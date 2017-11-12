Carrie Underwood suffers a broken wrist after a serious fall Friday night in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is recovering after taking a nasty fall outside her Nashville home on Friday night.

The ten-time CMA host was treated for multiple injuries, including a broken wrist and several cuts and abrasions after falling on some steps outside her house, according to her publicist. Her husband Mike Fisher was able to make it back to town that night to take her home from the hospital.

Carrie’s “recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” the statement from her publicist continues.

Carrie herself tweeted an update late Sunday morning. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright,” she wrote, adding, “might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

The Oklahoma native was scheduled to perform on the Country Rising benefit for victims of both the recent hurricanes and the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena. So far, there’s no word on whether she’ll still appear.

