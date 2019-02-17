Chris Janson, LOCASH, Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen to join Chris Young on the Raised on Country Tour

RCA Nashville

Chris Young’s 2019 tour takes its name from his latest single, “Raised on Country,” and it’ll kick off May 16 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

He’ll play more than 25 shows on the trek, with Chris Janson, LOCASH, Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen joining him on the run.

“Last year on the road was incredible,” Chris reflects, “and I’m crazy excited to get back out there with new music and the Raised On Country Tour and to have Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Preston [Brust] and Chris [Lucas] from LOCASH join me on tour.”

Here’s the complete itinerary for Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour, with tickets going on sale Friday, February 15:

5/16 — Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/17 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

5/18 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

5/24 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

5/25 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

5/26 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6/13 — Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/14 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

6/15 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

6/21 — Scranton, PA, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

6/22 — Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

7/11 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/13 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/18 — Southaven, MS, BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

7/19 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

7/20 — Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

8/8 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 — San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/10 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/15 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

8/16 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/17 — Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/22 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/24 — Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

9/12 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

9/13 — Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/14 — West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

