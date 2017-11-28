Chris Stapleton scores a spot on “Rolling Stone”‘s “50 Best Albums of 2017”

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Stapleton is the sole mainstream country artist to make Rolling Stone’s ranking of the “50 Best Albums of 2017.”

His CMA Album of the Year winner, From A Room: Volume 1, comes in at number 30 on the list. The second volume of the set is due on Friday.

Stapleton’s CMA competitor, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, comes in at #21 on the tally, with The Nashville Sound, though the critical favorite has yet to see any success at country radio. The same is true of Margo Price, who lands at #16 with All American Made.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation — which does contain the country single “New Year’s Day” — secures the #7 spot. Dolly Parton duets with pop star Kesha on her #4 album, Rainbow, on a new version of the legend’s hit, “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You).”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar tops the list with his album, DAMN.

