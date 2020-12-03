‘CMA Country Christmas’ includes debut holiday songs by Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett & more

Katie Kauss/CMA The 2020 CMA Country Christmas set list is a mix of holiday classics and original songs from a range of country artists.

The special, hosted by Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will feature the debut performances of Dan + Shay‘s “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” and “Lit This Year,” from Florida Georgia Line, along with Thomas’ “Christmas in the Country,” released last year.

You can also look forward to an array of holiday classics from Lady A, who will deliver a package from the 60s and 70s with covers of the Beach Boys‘ “Little Saint Nick” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” while Gabby Barrett offers “The First Noel.”

Kelsea Ballerini will bring the spice with “Santa Baby,” and Little Big Town sing the A Charlie Brown Christmas classic, “Christmas Time Is Here.”

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker will serenade fans with faith-based tunes, Tim sharing his rendition of “It Wasn’t His Child” as Darius joins forces with renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling on “What Child Is This?”

CMA Country Christmas airs on November 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

