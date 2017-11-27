Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink in 2018? His first major headlining tour

Warner Music Nashville

2018 will be the year Cole Swindell officially strikes out on his own as a major headliner.

After wrapping his fourth annual Down Home trek at the end of January, the “Stay Downtown” hitmaker will launch his Reason to Drink Tour February 15 with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina opening the shows.

Cole can’t wait to show off what’s he’s learned from some of the biggest names in country music.

“I am excited to be able to take everything I have learned while on the road the last four years watching all that Luke [Bryan], Jason [Aldean], Kenny [Chesney], Dierks [Bentley], and [Florida Georgia Line’s] Tyler [Hubbard] and Brian [Kelley] did as headliners,” the Georgia native says.

He goes on: “Everything from how they treat their fans, their high-energy performances, to how they treated EVERYONE on the tour. They were great examples of how much work it takes for a successful tour. I can honestly say I’ve learned from the very best in the business.”

Pre-sales start on Tuesday, with tickets for most dates becoming available to the general public on Friday.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour:

2/15 — Allentown, PA, PPL Center

2/16 — Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena

2/17 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2/22 — Brookings, SD, Swiftel Center

2/23 — Madison, WI, The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

2/24 — Columbia, MO, Mizzou Arena

3/2 — Hershey, PA, Giant Center

3/3 — Kingston, RI, Ryan Center

3/8 — Asheville, NC, Asheville Civic Center

3/9 — Fayetteville, NC, Crown Coliseum

3/10 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

3/15 — Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center

3/16 — Kalamazoo, MI, Wings Event Center

3/17 — Bloomington, IL, Grossinger Motors Arena

3/22 — Hungington, WV, The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

3/23 — Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center

3/24 — Corbin, KY, The Arena

4/6 — Temecula, CA, The Summit at Pechango Casino

4/7 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater

