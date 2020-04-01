Country Music Hall of Fame extends shutdown through April 30

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Downtown Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced plans to remain closed for another month due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When the Hall of Fame first closed its doors in mid-March, they planned on the closure lasting at least until March 30. Now, they’re extending that date to April 30. All the venues within the Hall of Fame, including Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA Theater, will also remain closed for the time being.

“The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of our staff and guests, and this guides our decisions,” says Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We live in unprecedented times that call for extraordinary measures in response to events impossible to foresee. We must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community.”

The Hall of Fame is one of a number of country music venues temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19. Nashville’s Lower Broadway, a hotbed of music stages and celebrity-owned bars, has also closed as a result of the virus.

