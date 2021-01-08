Despite a “crazy and hard year,” Ingrid Andress shares the successes that made 2020 “all feel worth it”

ABC – To say that 2020 delivered plenty of curveballs is an understatement, and like everyone else, Ingrid Andress felt relieved to bid farewell to this particularly tumultuous year.



But amid all the tragedy and difficulty the year delivered, 2020 brought Ingrid some good news, too, especially when it came to her career. Ingrid notched her first chart-topping single this year with “More Hearts Than Mine,” and her debut album, Lady Like, became the highest-streamed debut country album by a woman, ever.



“Wow. Whew! I just, I can’t,” the singer laughs when asked to reflect on her success in 2020.



“It all just seemed to happen so fast, but also with everything that’s happened in the past year for the world, it feels like forever ago, too,” she adds. “So it’s like a weird, conflicting time warp of, like, ‘Where am I?’ ‘Who am I?’ ‘What am I doing?’ And here we are.”

Another pinch-me moment came for Ingrid towards the end of 2020, when the list of nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards arrived. The singer is in the running in the all-genre Best New Artist category, alongside acts like Noah Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.



Plus, Ingrid’s also up for Best Country Album and Best Country Song. That puts her in a tie with Miranda Lambert as the most-nominated country artist at the 2021 ceremony.



Ingrid says accolades like that make up for the difficult parts of 2020, such as being unable to tour.

“Amidst such a hard and crazy year, this has definitely made up for a lot of things that didn’t really get to happen this year,” she explains. “This makes it all feel worth it.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air on January 31, 2021 on CBS.





By Stephen Hubbard and Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

