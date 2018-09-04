Dierks Bentley is on a Rocky Mountain High after his Seven Peaks Festival

ABC Radio

Fans from 49 states and Australia traveled to Buena Vista, Colorado for Dierks Bentley’s first-ever Seven Peaks Music Festival over Labor Day weekend.

“It’s going to take a few days, maybe weeks, for me to process that Seven Peaks actually happened, and happened at the highest possible level,” Dierks reflects. “Everything about this journey was so special, from the initial seed of an idea, to the last song sung on Sunday night.”

He adds, “I couldn’t be more proud of the team that came together to create this, and the fans that adopted the festival so quickly and easily, and have made it their own. Without a doubt I can say this festival is at the very top of any career achievements I’ve had.”

Dierks greeted campers as they arrived on Friday, before joining Sawyer Brown onstage for their hit “Some Girls Do” and helping Clint Black out on “Killing Time.”

On Saturday, Dierks joined both Kiefer Sutherland and Brothers Osborne during their sets, while Sunday offered the rare opportunity to do his #1 single, “Different for Girls,” with his duet partner on the record, Elle King.

