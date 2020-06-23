Dolly Parton joins forces with drag star Nina West for “Kindness is Queen” collection

ABC/Lou RoccoDolly Parton is teaming up with drag performer and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Nina West for a limited-edition collection that launches this week, Billboard reports.

Intended to “foster kindness and hope during this difficult time,” the initiative will drive home the message that “Kindness is Queen.” That’s the motto that serves as a design for the three-item collection, which includes a t-shirt, an enamel pin and a tote bag.



“Dolly is the ultimate queen of kindness and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration,” says Nina, who is a Columbus, Ohio-based performer also known as Andrew Levitt. “We both want to spread the message that Kindness is Queen and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now.”

Proceeds from the collection will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library, which provides books to children as a means of promoting literacy, as well as the Nina West Foundation, which supports services for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.



Dolly has been active in providing hope and supporting relief efforts throughout the COVID-19 crisis. She also recently released a new song, “When Life Is Good Again,” that pays tribute to front-line workers and imagines a brighter future for us all.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...