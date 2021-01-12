Dolly Parton Joins Barry Gibb for heartfelt “Words”

Valerie Macon – Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb has teamed up with Dolly Parton for a reimagining of the Bee Gees song “Words” for his upcoming album, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Vol. 1.

Dolly voice soars on the song, originally released in 1968 by the famed sibling trio of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, which features tender lyrics that profess the world has “lost its glory” and urges listeners to “start a brand-new story.”

“You think that I don’t even mean/A single word I say/It’s only words and words are all I have/To take your heart away,” Dolly and Barry sing on the chorus, with a melody that blends piano and violin.

“I was honored when my dear friend @GibbBarry asked me to join him for a special version of ‘Words’ on his new album!” Dolly shares on Twitter alongside a clip of her and Barry in the studio.

Greenfields finds Barry collaborating with several country artists for new renditions of Bee Gees hits, including Miranda Lambert on “Jive Talkin,'” “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” featuring Keith Urban, and Little Big Town on “Lonely Days.”

Alison Krauss, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow are also featured on the album, which comes out on January 8.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...